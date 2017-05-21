Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 21, 2017

Diddy Brings out Notorious Big Son to Billboard Music Awards

Comments

Related

View Larger
Diddy Brings out Notorious Big Son to Billboard Music Awards
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Actor Christopher Jordan Wallace (L) and producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs speak onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
View Larger
Diddy Brings out Notorious Big Son to Billboard Music Awards
View Larger
Diddy Brings out Notorious Big Son to Billboard Music Awards
View Larger
Diddy Brings out Notorious Big Son to Billboard Music Awards

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Diddy honored his friend Biggie by wishing him a happy birthday and brought out Biggie Son CJ to help wish his late father a happy 45th birthday.

In addition, Diddy played the trailer about Bad Boy Records called “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” which will come out exclusively on Apple on June 25th.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation