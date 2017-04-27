Fans of Bad Boy will be happy this summer because Diddy is coming out with a documentary called Can’t Stop Won’t Stop which will be exclusively to Apple.

The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary follows Sean Combs and his team as they prepared for the Bad Boy Reunion tour. The lineup for the tour included Mase, Lil Kim, 112, Carl Thomas, Faith Evans, Total, he brought out special guest Jay Z, Mary J. Blige and DMX at the Barclays Center.

The documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop will premiere on June 25 on Apple Music exclusive.