Posted: April 27, 2017

Diddy Coming Out with a Bad Boy Documentary called “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Diddy Coming Out with a Bad Boy Documentary called “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Sean 'Diddy' Combs performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Diddy Coming Out with a Bad Boy Documentary called “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
Diddy Coming Out with a Bad Boy Documentary called “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Fans of Bad Boy will be happy this summer because Diddy is coming out with a documentary called Can’t Stop Won’t  Stop which will be exclusively to Apple.

The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary follows Sean Combs and his team as they prepared for the Bad Boy Reunion tour. The lineup for the tour included Mase, Lil Kim, 112, Carl Thomas, Faith Evans, Total, he brought out special guest Jay Z, Mary J. Blige and DMX at the Barclays Center.

The documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop will premiere on June 25 on Apple Music exclusive.

 

 

 


