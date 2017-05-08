Now Playing
Posted: May 08, 2017

Diddy Crops out Kendall & Kylie Jenner Out Of Met Gala Photo

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Last week, Diddy and other stars attended the 2017 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner posted a picture with alongside her sister Kendall, Diddy, Migos , Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott and Jaden Smith. Diddy posted a picture cropping out the Jenner sister and put the caption “#blackexcellence.”

Does Diddy deserve an award for the having his crop game on point?


