Posted: February 09, 2018
Diddy Finally Speaks About His Photo Editing Controversy
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Diddy finally addresses the “Diddy Crop” controversy on Ellen Show. Diddy is notorious for cropping out celebrities out of
his photos on Instagram.
On the Ellen Show Diddy said that “I take a lot of pictures with a lot of different celebrities ‘cos we’re all just family
and stuff. And sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures,” explains
Diddy. “There were people that were taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away, I had nothing to do with it. It was just
this young kid that works for me, he wanted a picture of Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick.”
Check his full interview with Ellen below:
