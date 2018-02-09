Now Playing
Posted: February 09, 2018

Diddy Finally Speaks About His Photo Editing Controversy

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Diddy finally addresses the “Diddy Crop” controversy on Ellen Show. Diddy is notorious for cropping out celebrities out of his photos on Instagram.

On the Ellen Show Diddy said that “I take a lot of pictures with a lot of different celebrities ‘cos we’re all just family and stuff. And sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures,” explains Diddy. “There were people that were taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away, I had nothing to do with it. It was just this young kid that works for me, he wanted a picture of Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick.”

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Check his full interview with Ellen below:

