Diddy’s Former Personal Chef Makes Bombshell Claim

Diddy’s former personal chef is suing him for wrongful termination . . . thanks to his junk. Cindy Rueda says she was regularly asked to make food for Diddy and his guests either during or after SEX.

One time, he was still naked when she brought the food, and he asked her if she liked what she saw. One of his buddies also showed her his junk one time.

Cindy says that when she complained, they made it look like she stole one of Diddy’s watches. So he fired her and threatened to sue her unless she signed an agreement waiving HER rights to sue HIM. She refused, obviously.

(TMZ)