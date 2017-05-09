Now Playing
Posted: May 09, 2017

Diddy's Former Personal Chef Makes Bombshell Claim

Diddy's Former Personal Chef Makes Bombshell Claim
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
Diddy’s Former Personal Chef Makes Bombshell Claim

By Estee

Power 953 News

Diddy’s former personal chef is suing him for wrongful termination . . . thanks to his junk.  Cindy Rueda says she was regularly asked to make food for Diddy and his guests either during or after SEX.

One time, he was still naked when she brought the food, and he asked her if she liked what she saw.  One of his buddies also showed her his junk one time.

Cindy says that when she complained, they made it look like she stole one of Diddy’s watches.  So he fired her and threatened to sue her unless she signed an agreement waiving HER rights to sue HIM.  She refused, obviously.

(TMZ)


