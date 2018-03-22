Diddy on the Next Biggie

By Estee

Power 953 News

Diddy was recently asked if there were any NEW artists who excite him like Biggie did when he first heard him . . . and at first he said, “No.” But after thinking about it, he said, “Kendrick Lamar . . . but Kendrick’s already made . . . [he] gives you that feeling of Biggie.”

And if he counts, then Diddy rattled off a few more names . . . Drake, SZA, Jay-Z, Nas, Migos, Lil Baby, and Future.

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.46281/title.diddy-reveals-kendrick-lamar-gives-him-that-feeling-of-biggie