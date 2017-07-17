Now Playing
Posted: July 17, 2017

DMX jokes that he’s definitely NOT a role model

By Estee

Power 953 News

DMX was released from jail in New York last Friday after pleading not guilty to 14 counts of tax evasion.  He’s accused of hiding two years’ worth of earnings from the IRS, and he could be on the hook for $1.7 million in back taxes, and facing up to 44 YEARS in prison.

He addressed it at a festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, and joked that he’s definitely NOT a role model.  But he said this whole thing has brought him closer to God.


