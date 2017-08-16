Don’t even think about pirating the Mayweather/McGregor Fight

By Estee

Power 953 News

They thought they were slick … dozens of websites aiming to livestream the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight for free.

But Showtime is stopping the potential pirates with a big, fat lawsuit.

The network is ripping a page from the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao playbook — where they scouted out a bunch of potential illegal streaming sites and hit ’em with a legal blow before the fight.

There’s obviously a TON of cash on the line — some say the fight could bring in more than $500 MILLION … so, they are not looking to let anyone skim from their pockets.

In the suit, filed in federal court, Showtime is asking a judge to issue an injunction to block the sites from streaming the August 26 fight — and they’ll probably get it.