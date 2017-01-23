Donald Trump Couldn’t Accept the Size of His Inauguration Crowd

Donald Trump and his press secretary were both caught lying about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.

In a speech to the CIA on Friday, Trump said the media lied about the size of his crowd. He claimed that from where he was standing, it looked like “a million and a half people.” But some news networks say it was only 250,000.

It got worse on Saturday, when he sent his press secretary Sean Spicer to attack the media and their “false” reporting.

He had no numbers to back it up, but he said, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

Oh, and that increased security measures made it harder for people to get in . . . which the Secret Service denies.

Not surprisingly, #SpicerFacts and #SpicerSays are a meme now. Like, “The bass lines for ‘Ice Ice Baby’ and ‘Under Pressure’ are completely different. Period” . . . and “Children absolutely love getting toothbrushes on Halloween.” Check out more here and here.

Also, Madonna dropped some F-bombs at Saturday’s Women’s March in D.C., and also talked about how she’d thought about blowing up the White House. But she added, “I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair . . . I choose love.”

But as usual, Madonna throw out those curse words!

Here’s video. The F-bombs come at 1:12, 3:15, and 3:25. WARNING!!! The profanity is uncensored.