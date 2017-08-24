Now Playing
Posted: August 24, 2017

Drake Admires Rihanna By Wearing ‘Work’ Socks

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake and Rihanna might not be together right now. But Drake took the time to post a picture with the signature socks from there ‘Work’ song.

According to E! Online, Drake was rocking Rihanna’s new sock collection called  “Fenty &amp; Stance”. The two first sparked romance rumors back in 2009 and went back and forth until 2016.

During the 2016 VMA’s Drake made it known to the world his love for Rihanna and curved him when he went for the kiss.

