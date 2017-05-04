Drake Allegedly Got Ex-Porn Star Pregnant

More Life, more problems for Drake…

According to a woman named Sophie Brussaux, she is claiming that the rapper might have a gotten pregnant either January 20 or 21.

Brissaux has hired an attorney to start to make a move on child-support for her unborn child.

TMZ revealed the messages between Brussaux and Drake which went like this:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

She says she’s having a girl.

Drake rep is denying Brussaux claims and said: