Drake Allegedly Got Ex-Porn Star Pregnant

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, Drake performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Drake is nominated for nine BET Awards including two for video of the year. The BET Awards will air live June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
According to a woman named Sophie Brussaux, she is claiming that the rapper might have a gotten pregnant either January 20 or 21.
Brissaux has hired an attorney to start to make a move on child-support for her unborn child.
TMZ revealed the messages between Brussaux and Drake which went like this:
Drake: I want you to have an abortion.
Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.
Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.
Brussaux: What?
Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.
She says she’s having a girl.
Drake rep is denying Brussaux claims and said:
“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself