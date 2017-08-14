Now Playing
Posted: August 14, 2017

Drake and Future are being sued for $25 million

By Estee

Power 953 News

Drake and Future are being sued for $25 million, by a woman who says she was sexually assaulted at their concert in Nashville last year.

The guy who did it worked at the venue, and got arrested back in April after he fled the state.  The lawsuit claims Drake and Future both should’ve known he was dangerous, because he had outstanding warrants for assault when they hired him.

 

 


There are no comments yet.

 
 
