Posted: May 19, 2017

Drake and Tory Lanez Squash their Beef

Drake and Tory Lanez Squash their Beef
SQUAMISH, BC - AUGUST 08: Rapper Drake performs onstage during Day 2 of Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 8, 2015 in Squamish, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Drake and Tory Lanez Squash their Beef
Drake and Tory Lanez Squash their Beef
Drake and Tory Lanez Squash their Beef

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

It looks like all is well between Toronto artist Drake & Tory Lanez they have finally decided to drop there beef with one picture posted on each other Instagram.

Drake said “The city needs more of this and less of that.” Tory caption said “Toronto… I Told U.”

Now, does this mean a collab will be in the works from this two? We will just have to wait and see.


