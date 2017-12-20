Now Playing
Posted: December 20, 2017

Drake Back In The Studio Working On New Music

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake seems to be going back to the basics with his new music.

It seems like we haven’t heard any new music from Drake in a while. But now it seems we might be getting some new music in 2018.

On Drake’s Instagram he posted a picture in a recording booth looking at lyrics on his phone. He captioned the picture “Like never before”. In addition, he posted another photo with his engineer.

Check out the photo’s below:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo


