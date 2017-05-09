Now Playing
May 09, 2017

Drake Becomes a Tattoo Artist

Drake Becomes a Tattoo Artist
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Host Drake speaks onstage during the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Drake Becomes a Tattoo Artist
Drake Becomes a Tattoo Artist
Drake Becomes a Tattoo Artist

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake has many talents already on his roster. Now, Drake has officially become a tattoo artist for a day at least.

Drake sat down with famous tattoo artist Ganga who did work for him on his arm. Instead of leaving the tattoo shop Drake decided to tattoo Ganga himself on his ankle.

Drake already has numerous tattoos of his favorite artist such as Sade, his cologne and many others.

 


