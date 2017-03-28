Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

Drake Cancels Show in Amsterdam Due to Illness

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, Drake performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Drake is nominated for nine BET Awards including two for video of the year. The BET Awards will air live June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake fans in Amsterdam were not too happy with the rapper cancelling another show. According to a fan, who was at the concert it took ” 75 minutes for an announcement to be made to fans” at waiting for Drake to perform. A spokesperson said that Drake will not be performing due to an illness.

A spokesperson told fans at the concert, “I’m really sorry to tell you that tonight’s show can not take place. Drake got sick. His doctor told him not to perform”. Fans did not take the news since it was the second time Drake had cancelled.

 

 


