Drake Cancels Show in Amsterdam Due to Illness

Drake fans in Amsterdam were not too happy with the rapper cancelling another show. According to a fan, who was at the concert it took ” 75 minutes for an announcement to be made to fans” at waiting for Drake to perform. A spokesperson said that Drake will not be performing due to an illness.

crowds reaction after we waited 75 mins without announcement and then drake cancelled his show for the third time because he's "sick" pic.twitter.com/3DNarG7M4X — Wessel (@theiWessel) March 27, 2017

A spokesperson told fans at the concert, “I’m really sorry to tell you that tonight’s show can not take place. Drake got sick. His doctor told him not to perform”. Fans did not take the news since it was the second time Drake had cancelled.