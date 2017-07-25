Now Playing
Posted: July 25, 2017

Drake Gets a Tattoo of Lil Wayne

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

We know that Drake has been loyal to Lil Wayne for the start of his career. But we never would of thought that he would get a tattoo.

For Drake it was nine years ago that he was a regular guy trying to make it in the music industry. When J. Prince sent Lil Wayne Drake’s music and they immediately started worked on music together. Afterwards, Lil Wayne signed Drake to Young Money Records and the rest is history .

Check out the photo’s below.

