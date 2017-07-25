Drake Gets a Tattoo of Lil Wayne

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Drake Gets a Tattoo of Lil Wayne
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
We know that Drake has been loyal to Lil Wayne for the start of his career. But we never would of thought that he would get
a tattoo.
For Drake it was nine years ago that he was a regular guy trying to make it in the music industry. When J. Prince sent Lil
Wayne Drake’s music and they immediately started worked on music together. Afterwards, Lil Wayne signed Drake to Young Money
Records and the rest is history .
Check out the photo’s below.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself