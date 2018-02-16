Now Playing
Posted: February 16, 2018

Drake Gives Back $1 Million In ‘God’s Plan’ Video

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The wait for Drake’s  God Plan is over.

Instagram Photo

In the beginning of the video it stated that the budget for the video was $996,631.90,” reads an opening message at the start of the video. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

Drake gives back in a big way in his video instead using the budget to create a expensive video. Drake decided to give it all back to the people in Miami. In addition, Drake said for all his fans to give back in any shape or form.

Instagram Photo

Check out the video below:

