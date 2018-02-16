Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 16, 2018
Drake Gives Back $1 Million In ‘God’s Plan’ Video
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
The wait for Drake’s
God Plan is over.
In the beginning of the video it stated that the budget for the video was $996,631.90,” reads an opening message at the start
of the video. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”
Drake gives back in a big way in his video instead using the budget to create a expensive video. Drake decided to give it
all back to the people in Miami. In addition, Drake said for all his fans to give back in any shape or form.
Check out the video below:
