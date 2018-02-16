Drake Gives Back $1 Million In ‘God’s Plan’ Video

By nigelsealy

The wait for Drake’s God Plan is over.

In the beginning of the video it stated that the budget for the video was $996,631.90,” reads an opening message at the start of the video. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

Drake gives back in a big way in his video instead using the budget to create a expensive video. Drake decided to give it all back to the people in Miami. In addition, Drake said for all his fans to give back in any shape or form.

