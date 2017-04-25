Now Playing
Posted: April 25, 2017

Drake To Host First Annual NBA Awards

Drake To Host First Annual NBA Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Host Drake speaks onstage during the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Drake To Host First Annual NBA Awards

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

It wasn’t that long ago that Drake hosted the Espy Awards  and did a fantastic job  at hosting the award show.

Now, Drake will be hosting the first annual NBA Awards show on June 26th as the NBA league recognizes players, teams, coaches and many more. The awards that will be handed out are “NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year”.

 


