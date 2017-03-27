Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 27, 2017

Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion

Comments

Related

View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
SQUAMISH, BC - AUGUST 08: Rapper Drake performs onstage during Day 2 of Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 8, 2015 in Squamish, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion
View Larger
Drake Insane $8 Million Mega Mansion

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake has been winning a lot lately when it comes to music. Now to celebrate all his success his showing it off with a purchase of a $8 million mega mansion.It was originally listed for $27 million but the owner was going through hard times. All the photos below our courtesy CrisNet and Business Insider.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation