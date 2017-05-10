Now Playing
Posted: May 10, 2017

Drake Makes Forbes' List of 5 Richest Hip Hop Artist

Drake Makes Forbes’ List of 5 Richest Hip Hop Artist
SQUAMISH, BC - AUGUST 08: Rapper Drake performs onstage during Day 2 of Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 8, 2015 in Squamish, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Drake Makes Forbes’ List of 5 Richest Hip Hop Artist

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Every year Forbes releases a list of the top 5 hip-hop wealthiest hip hop artist of the year.

There wasn’t much of change compared to last year list. Jay Z and Diddy are close to becoming the rap’s first billionaire.

According to Forbes:

“In order to complete the Forbes Five list, we follow the same procedures used to calculate our list of the world’s billionaires: looking at past earnings, valuing current holdings, leafing through financial documents and talking to analysts, attorneys, managers, other industry players and even some of the moguls themselves to find the details.”

The top 5 are below:

  1. Diddy ($820 million)
  2. Jay Z ($810 million)
  3. Dr. Dre ( $740 million)
  4. Birdman ($110 million)
  5. Drake  ($90 million)

 

 


