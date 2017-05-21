Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2017

Drake Mends Relationship with Ludacris & Nicki Minaj

Drake Mends Relationship with Ludacris & Nicki Minaj
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Drake accepts Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views' onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Drake Mends Relationship with Ludacris & Nicki Minaj
Drake Mends Relationship with Ludacris & Nicki Minaj

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake mends  his relationship with Ludacris and Nicki Minaj during his acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards. Drake said “Ludacris I know we haven’t  always  see eye to eye but I always been a big fan of you. And to Nicki Minaj I’m so glad we found our way back.

Check the full video below:


