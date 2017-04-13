Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 13, 2017

Drake “More Life” Tracks Surpass 1 Billion Streams

Comments

Related

View Larger
Drake “More Life” Tracks Surpass 1 Billion Streams
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
View Larger
Drake “More Life” Tracks Surpass 1 Billion Streams

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake album “More Life” has brought him more success.

According to Billboard, Drake’s “More Life” has generated over billion streams since it debut last month. The 22 track album has been a major win for Drake with hits songs “Fake Love” and Passionfruit.

Drake continues to take the music by storm with hit after hit.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation