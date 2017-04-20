Now Playing
Posted: April 20, 2017

Drake Moshes With Fans at a Travis Scott Concert

Drake Moshes With Fans at a Travis Scott Concert
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Drake Moshes With Fans at a Travis Scott Concert

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake performed along side “Goosebumps” hit maker Travis Scott  for Birds Eye View tour in Portland, Oregon last night. Drake and Travis Scott performed their song called ‘Portland’. Afterwards, Drake performed some of his songs from his recent album More Life and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late for the sold out crowd.

Drake even went into the crowd and turned up with fans before it became a security risk for everyone.

 


