Posted: January 11, 2018

Drake Offers Fans Stake in His Virginia Black Whiskey

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake announced that you can get your stake in his popular whiskey called Virginia Black Whiskey.

Drake is collaborating with spirits producer Brent Hocking in the initial public offering and hope to raise about $30 million.

Virginia Black Whiskey is “aged Bourbon whiskey, focused on a high-rye content and finished with a decadent profile” .

Find out more about Drake IPO offering here.


