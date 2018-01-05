Now Playing
Posted: January 05, 2018

Drake Responds To An Internet Troll About His Dental Hygiene

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake shutdown Meek Mill when he came for him over Instagram. Now he went in on a fan who called him out about having bad teeth.

The fan said: “Lmao all that money and ur teeth don’t look clean”. Well Drake responded  to the internet troll and said “I have a pink diamond in my tooth,” Drizzy writes. “I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know dattttttttttt.”

Check out the post below:

Instagram Photo

 


