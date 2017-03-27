Drake Scored His Seventh #1 Album

The new Drake album “More Life” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, after selling 505,000 copies. That’s the biggest sales week of the year so far, edging Ed Sheeran, who sold 451,000 copies of “Divide” two weeks ago.

It’s also the biggest sales week overall since the debut of Drake’s last album “Views”, which sold 1.04 million copies in its first week back in May of last year. Here’s this week’s Top 10 . . .

1. NEW:“More Life”, Drake . . . 505,000 copies

2. “Divide”, Ed Sheeran. . . 119,000 copies

3. NEW:“Rather You Than Me”, Rick Ross. . . 106,000 copies

4. The “Beauty and the Beast”soundtrack . . . 99,000 copies

5. NEW:“Spirit”, Depeche Mode . . . 64,000 copies

6. “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars. . . 51,000 copies

7. The “Moana”soundtrack . . . 50,000 copies

8. “Future”, Future. . . 40,000 copies

9. “Starboy”, The Weeknd. . . 39,000 copies

10. “Culture”, Migos. . . 37,000 copies

