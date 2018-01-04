Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 04, 2018

Drake Shares Vintage Photo For Throw Back Thursday

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake might be working on his next album that will be coming sometime within the year.

But for Throwback Thursday, the OVO rapper shared a vintage photo with the caption “Me thinking about how many days I drank in 2017…”

Instagram Photo

For past couple of weeks Drake has been posting photos of him in the studio working on some new music.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation