Drake Shows Off His Temporary Home In Toronto

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

While Drake might have everything you ever wanted in your life. The one thing the rapper is missing is a place to call home.

Last night, Drake showed fans a glimpse of his temporary home while his mansion is built.

The Toronto rapper, gave fans a mini tour on Instagram of his home which had pictures of iconic artist and even a sign that said More Tupac and Less Drake.

Drake mentioned the struggle of being on the road constantly and not really having a place to call home.

Check out the video below:

Drake gives tour of his temporary home in Toronto while his mansion is being built. pic.twitter.com/MReF2kQT2u — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 22, 2017