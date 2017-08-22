Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: August 22, 2017

Drake Shows Off His Temporary Home In Toronto

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

While Drake might have everything you ever wanted in your life. The one thing the rapper is missing is a place to call home.

Last night, Drake showed fans a glimpse of his temporary home while his mansion is built.

The Toronto rapper, gave fans a mini tour on Instagram of his home which had pictures of iconic artist and even a sign that said More Tupac and Less Drake.

Drake mentioned the struggle of being on the road constantly and not really having a place to call home.

Check out the video below:


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation