Drake Working On His Third Career
Drake is an actor, a rapper and now he wants to become a television host.
“My end goal, crazy enough . . . is Johnny Carson and the appeal of that sexy late-night TV that’s funny. I hope to get there one day, where I put on amazing suits every night . . . and give people something to watch every night that makes them feel good and laugh.”
Drake also says he’s “producing and hosting the first annual ‘NBA Awards’ this year,” and that it’ll sort of be like the time he hosted the ESPYs. It’s unclear what the ‘NBA Awards’ are. It hasn’t been announced yet.
