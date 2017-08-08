Now Playing
Posted: August 08, 2017

Drake is Working on New Album

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake can’t take a break when it comes to making new music. It wasn’t that too long ago that Drake released  More Life which had hit songs such as Fake Love and  Passionfruit.

During OVO Fest, Drake announced that there will be a follow-up to More Life coming real soon.

Drake said to the sold out crowd at OVO Fest “I’m back to making this new album. In Toronto. Just for you”.

Check out the post.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo


