Drake is Working on New Album

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Drake can’t take a break when it comes to making new music. It wasn’t that too long ago that Drake released More Life which had hit songs such as Fake Love and Passionfruit.

During OVO Fest, Drake announced that there will be a follow-up to More Life coming real soon.

Drake said to the sold out crowd at OVO Fest “I’m back to making this new album. In Toronto. Just for you”.

