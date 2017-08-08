Sign in with your existing account
Drake is Working on New Album
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Drake can’t take a break when it comes to making new music. It wasn’t that too long ago that Drake released
More Life which had hit songs such as
Fake Love and
Passionfruit.
During OVO Fest, Drake announced that there will be a follow-up to
More Life coming real soon.
Drake said to the sold out crowd at OVO Fest “I’m back to making this new album. In Toronto. Just for you”.
Check out the post.
