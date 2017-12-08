Eminem’s Anti-Trump Freestyle Wasn’t Off the Cuff

By Estee

Eminem was interviewed by his buddy Elton John for “Interview” magazine, and Elton asked him about his anti-Trump freestyle at the “BET Hip-Hop Awards”, and Eminem admitted it wasn’t off-the-cuff.

He said, “I wrote it. The original idea was for me to go to the ‘BET Awards’ and do it a cappella onstage. I went home that same day and wrote it all, but then at the last minute, plans got switched around and we filmed it in Detroit.”

He also said, “We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country . . . as long as he’s got his base, he does not give [an eff] about anybody else in America. But guess what? There’s more of us than there are of them . . . we have issues that we need to work on and we need to do better.”