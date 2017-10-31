Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Eminem Joins SNL!

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Saturday Night Live” has announced that Eminem is performing on November 18th, which pretty much GUARANTEES that his next album is coming out soon.

Chance The Rapper will also be HOSTING Eminem’s episode.


