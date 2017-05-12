Now Playing
Posted: May 12, 2017

Eminem’s Lawsuit Over the Song “Lose Yourself” Against New Zealand Political Party

Eminem's Lawsuit Over the Song "Lose Yourself" Against New Zealand Political Party
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Eminem attends the New York premiere of 'Southpaw' for THE WRAP at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Eminem's Lawsuit Over the Song "Lose Yourself" Against New Zealand Political Party

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Eminem has a legal  battle over his song “Lose Yourself” being used for a political party in New Zealand.

According to Hotnewhiphop, Eminem’s team filed a lawsuit because a political party did not obtain permission from the rapper to use the instrumental of “Lose Yourself”.

Eminem is basing his lawsuit over a song called “Eminem esque” which is similar to his song “Lose Yourself but the defense for the New Zealand is saying “claimed that soundalikes have become a well established means of ducking copyright infringement”.

The judge has decided to take 3 months to make his decision on Eminem lawsuit. The song is similar an can been a major win for Eminem.

 

 

 


