Posted: December 05, 2017

Eminem Reveals “Revival” Tracklist

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

With only Walk On Water featuring Beyonce being revealed a few weeks ago. Eminem anticipated album Revival will be dropping next Friday. Eminem posted  the full tracklist to his album Revival on his Instagram.

Eminem albums has 19 songs and below is the official tracklist:

1. Walk On Water ft. Beyonce
2. Believe
3. Chloraseptic ft. Phresher
4. Untouchable
5. River ft. Ed Sheeran
6. Remind Me (Intro)
7. Remind Me
8. Revival (Interlude)
9. Like Home ft. Alicia Keys
10. Bad Husband ft. X Ambassadors
11. Tragic Endings ft. Skylar Grey
12. Framed
13. Nowhere Fast ft. Kehlani
14. Heat
15. Offended
16. Need Me ft. Pink
17. In Your Head
18. Castle
19. Arose

Instagram Photo


