Eminem Reveals “Revival” Tracklist

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: December 05, 2017
Eminem Reveals “Revival” Tracklist
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
With only Walk On Water featuring Beyonce being revealed a few weeks ago. Eminem anticipated album Revival will be dropping
next Friday. Eminem posted the full tracklist to his album Revival on his Instagram.
Eminem albums has 19 songs and below is the official tracklist:
1. Walk On Water ft. Beyonce
2. Believe
3. Chloraseptic ft. Phresher
4. Untouchable
5. River ft. Ed Sheeran
6. Remind Me (Intro)
7. Remind Me
8. Revival (Interlude)
9. Like Home ft. Alicia Keys
10. Bad Husband ft. X Ambassadors
11. Tragic Endings ft. Skylar Grey
12. Framed
13. Nowhere Fast ft. Kehlani
14. Heat
15. Offended
16. Need Me ft. Pink
17. In Your Head
18. Castle
19. Arose
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself