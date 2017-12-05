Eminem Reveals “Revival” Tracklist

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

With only Walk On Water featuring Beyonce being revealed a few weeks ago. Eminem anticipated album Revival will be dropping next Friday. Eminem posted the full tracklist to his album Revival on his Instagram.

Eminem albums has 19 songs and below is the official tracklist:

1. Walk On Water ft. Beyonce

2. Believe

3. Chloraseptic ft. Phresher

4. Untouchable

5. River ft. Ed Sheeran

6. Remind Me (Intro)

7. Remind Me

8. Revival (Interlude)

9. Like Home ft. Alicia Keys

10. Bad Husband ft. X Ambassadors

11. Tragic Endings ft. Skylar Grey

12. Framed

13. Nowhere Fast ft. Kehlani

14. Heat

15. Offended

16. Need Me ft. Pink

17. In Your Head

18. Castle

19. Arose