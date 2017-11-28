Now Playing
Posted: November 28, 2017

Eminem’s ‘Revival’ Album Get’s a Release Date

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

A few weeks ago Eminem dropped a song with Beyonce called Walk On Water which mysteriously is no longer the lead song for his album.

Eminem fans might be happy to find out that his anticipated album will be coming out in December.

Today Eminem’s friend  Dr. Dre announced on his twitter the release date of Eminem new album Revival which comes out December 15th.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
