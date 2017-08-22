Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2017

Everyone told you not to look directly at the eclipse yesterday without special glasses.  Did you do it anyway?

By Estee

Power 953 News

According to Google, right after the eclipse, TONS of people were worried that it messed them up.  Searches for things like “seeing spots” . . . “eyes hurt” . . . and “accidentally look at eclipse” skyrocketed yesterday after it was over.

So . . . how do you know if you REALLY might’ve hurt your vision and you’re not just being paranoid?  If you experienced any of these symptoms last night or you still have them today, you might want to see an eye doctor . . .

1.  Blurry vision.

2.  A blind spot in one or both of your eyes.

3.  Distorted vision.

4.  Changes in the way you see color.

5.  Extra sensitivity to light.


