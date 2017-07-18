Fan’s Sue Kanye West Over “Life of Pablo” Album

By nigelsealy

Kanye West album Life of Pablo came out last year an was meant to be only exclusively to Tidal streaming services. But some fans are suing the star for lying about the exclusivity of the album.

Kanye mentioned in a tweet that his album will only be available on Tidal and would never be sold on Apple Music or any other streaming services platform. But after a couple weeks his album was on Apple and other streaming services platform.

Fans are suing the star because they felt mislead by Kanye.

According to TMZ, Kanye feels “the class action lawsuit which claims he conned people into getting Tidal on the basis it would be the only place they could hear his album when it came out in February 2016”.

West said that the Life of Pablo is a “living breathing changing creative expression” and see no basis for the lawsuit.