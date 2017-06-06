Fans think Jay-Z has a new Album on it’s way

Jay-Z hasn’t had no new music for a while. But it looks like Jay Z might be up to something big.

Many fans are speculating that Jay-Z might be coming out with an album sometime this year based on recent pop-ups in New York with the number 4:44 and ads being placed on different music sites. In addition, the number 4 is very prominent in Jay- Z life since him and Beyonce were both born on the 4th and have matching tattoos with the roman numeral for four.

A fan posted on Twitter that Jay- Z was doing casting calls for a new music video in L.A. Which leads many to think Jay- Z might be giving us some music really soon.

We will have to wait an see what happens in the next couple of months.

Check out the post below:

Uh oh, all the signs point to a new Jay Z (@S_C_) album very soon. pic.twitter.com/i0oD4zqAI8 — αμμΩ™ (@ammofr) June 6, 2017