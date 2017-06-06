Sign in with your existing account
Fans think Jay-Z has a new Album on it’s way
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Jay-Z hasn’t had no new music for a while. But it looks like Jay Z might be up to something big.
Many fans are speculating that Jay-Z might be coming out with an album sometime this year based on recent pop-ups in New York with the number 4:44 and ads being placed on different music sites. In addition, the number 4 is very prominent in Jay- Z life since him and Beyonce were both born on the 4th and have matching tattoos with the roman numeral for four.
A fan posted on Twitter that Jay- Z was doing casting calls for a new music video in L.A. Which leads many to think Jay- Z might be giving us some music really soon.
We will have to wait an see what happens in the next couple of months.
Check out the post below:
