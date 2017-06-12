Now Playing
Posted: June 12, 2017

Fans Think The Weekend’s New Music Video References Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber

Fans Think The Weekend’s New Music Video References Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Selena Gomez and the Weeknd attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Fans Think The Weekend’s New Music Video References Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been going strong with their new relationship these past couple of months.

When The Weeknd dropped his new music video called “Secrets” it lead many fans to speculate is The Weeknd talking about his new girlfriend Selena Gomez past relationship with Bieber.

One fan wrote on the comments for the video, “Why do I feel it’s about Selena and Justin?” another person agreed with her point of view and said:

“I know that this song is older then his relationship with Selena but IDK why but I feel this video tho is about Justin and Selena! ps.( I mean at this stage of the album release he should’ve done like sidewalk or All I know! )”

Fans might be reaching with this theory.

Check out the video below:


