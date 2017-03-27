Now Playing
Posted: March 27, 2017

Fetty Wap Involved In A Shootout

Fetty Wap Involved In A Shootout
Fetty Wap Involved In A Shootout

By Estee

Power 953 News

Fetty Wap and some friends were involved in a shootout in New Jersey at around 5:00 A.M. yesterday morning.  Three people were hospitalized, but nobody had life-threatening wounds.  And Fetty wasn’t one of the victims.

TMZ says the whole thing started because someone stole a chain and some cash from Fetty.

(NorthJersey.comTMZ)

 


