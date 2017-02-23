Now Playing
Posted: February 23, 2017

Fetty Wap sued after damaging rental spot, you’ll never believe what owner found

Fetty Wap has been sued by a plastic surgeon, who claims Fetty and his entourage trashed his house . . . leaving holes in the walls, as well as “blunts and stripper underwear” everywhere.

The doctor had rented the house to Fetty, and he claims they caused $50,000 in damage.  It’s unclear if that’s just for the structural damage, or if that also includes the cost of the Hazmat crew to remove the “stripper underwear.”  For what it’s worth, the “New York Post” says Fetty has since taken care of the costs.


