He was driving on a highway in New York City just after 1:00 A.M., when the cops clocked him going over 100 in a 50 mile-per-hour zone.

He failed a field sobriety test and blew a .09, which is just over the legal limit. He was hit with 15 charges . . . including “reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.”

But Fetty says it’s no big deal, because there wasn’t any traffic. He says, quote, “I would never put people in danger. It was 2:00 in the morning. There wasn’t no cars behind us.”