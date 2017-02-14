Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 14, 2017

Finally, a Biggie Documentary that is mom has approved

Comments

Related

View Larger
Finally, a Biggie Documentary that is mom has approved

A documentary about Biggie is in development.  It’s called “Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance” . . . and Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace has not only signed off on it, she’s actually involved in the production.

She says, “It brings so much joy to my heart that my son’s music has made such an impact on the music community, and his stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years.”

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation