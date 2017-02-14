Finally, a Biggie Documentary that is mom has approved

A documentary about Biggie is in development. It’s called “Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance” . . . and Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace has not only signed off on it, she’s actually involved in the production.

She says, “It brings so much joy to my heart that my son’s music has made such an impact on the music community, and his stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years.”