Posted: April 11, 2017

Find Out The Most Popular Slang Word the Year You Were Born

Find Out The Most Popular Slang Word the Year You Were Born

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Good Housekeeping” put together a list of the most popular words for every year from 1926 to 2006.  Most of the older ones are things like “baloney” and “snazzy.”  We’ll start with the ’60s . . .

1960, “dullsville” . . . 1961, “bratty” . . . 1962, “drop-dead gorgeous” . . . 1963, “Mickey Mouse,” which meant goofing off at work . . . 1964, “aw shucks” . . . 1965, “grody,” which meant gross . . . 1966, “kegger” . . . 1967, “freak flag” . . . 1968, “bippy” . . . 1969, “out of sight.”

1970, “dorky” . . . 1971, “deadheads” . . . 1972, “guilt trip” . . . 1973, “carbo,” which is short for carbohydrate . . . 1974, “motorhead” . . . 1975, “detox” . . . 1976, “hardball” . . . 1977, “brewski” . . . 1978, “pig out” . . . 1979, “nostalgia-fest.”

1980, “frizzy” . . . 1981, “chill pill” . . . 1982, “buff” . . . 1983, “beat box” . . . 1984, “that’s major” . . . 1985, “radness” . . . 1986, “studmuffin” . . . 1987, “couch surfing” . . . 1988, “F-bomb” . . . 1989, “trash talk.”

1990, “kewl,” spelled K-E-W-L . . . 1991, “tighty whiteys” . . . 1992, “NOT,” mostly because of “Wayne’s World” . . . 1993, “da bomb” . . . 1994, “Benjamins” . . . 1995, “as if” . . . 1996, “whatever” . . . 1997, “jiggy” . . . 1998, “phat,” spelled P-H-A-T . . . 1999, “bling.”

2000, “whassup?” . . . 2001, “whale-tail,” which is when your thong sticks out . . . 2002, “hella” . . . 2003, “peeps” . . . 2004, “muffin top” . . . 2005, “fo shizzle” and “fo sheezy” . . . and 2006, “sick.”  As in, “Dude, that shirt is so sick.”


