Posted: April 04, 2017

Posted: April 04, 2017

Floyd Mayweather ﻿exploded at a youth cheerleading competition this weekend

Floyd Mayweather ﻿exploded at a youth cheerleading competition this weekend
Floyd Mayweather ﻿exploded at a youth cheerleading competition this weekend

By Estee

Power 953 News

Floyd Mayweather exploded at a youth cheerleading competition this weekend … claiming they cheated his daughter’s team out of the title. #FatherOfTheYear

Watch the vid of him going off on event officials after his 12-year-old daughter’s team finished in 2nd place.

There were cops on scene working the event — and we’re told they kept a close eye on the situation … but ultimately no arrests were made.


