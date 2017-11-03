By Estee

Power 953 News

His account, which has more than 41 million followers, was restored after just 11 minutes, and Twitter says it’s conducting an internal review.

Twitter didn’t release the name of the person, but it did describe the person as a “customer support employee.”

High-profile accounts have gone offline before.

Twitter temporarily suspended Rose McGowan’s account in October after she tweeted about sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The move caused a huge backlash, and Twitter later reversed it.

Trump addressed his account’s suspension in a tweet:.

“My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee,” he wrote. “I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”