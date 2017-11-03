Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 03, 2017

For 11 mins last night, Donald Trump was speechless, at least on Twitter

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

 

His account, which has more than 41 million followers, was restored after just 11 minutes, and Twitter says it’s conducting an internal review.

Twitter didn’t release the name of the person, but it did describe the person as a “customer support employee.”

 

High-profile accounts have gone offline before.

Twitter temporarily suspended Rose McGowan’s account in October after she tweeted about sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The move caused a huge backlash, and Twitter later reversed it.

 

Trump addressed his account’s suspension in a tweet:.

“My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee,” he wrote. “I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation