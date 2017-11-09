Now Playing
Posted: November 09, 2017

FOX has just signed another judge in what could be the breakout music competition show next year — ‘The Four’

By Estee

Power 953 News

The show will showcase 4 awesome contestants who have to maintain their positions as other contestants try to kick them off the show.

There are 4 judges — a business mogul with music ties, a music producer, a record exec and a big-time performer, who will pick a winner and then team up to launch that person’s career.

We’ve learned Diddy is the mogul and DJ Khaled is the producer. The third judge has just been picked — Charlie Walk, the President of Republic Records who is responsible for the careers of Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande.

As for the performer, we’re told the list has narrowed to 3 women — Fergie, Meghan Trainor and Bebe Rexha.

The show will air in January.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
