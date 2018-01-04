Frank Ocean Is Hinting at New Music

By Estee

Frank Ocean might have something in the pipeline. He shared a message on Tumblr that hints at new music, or something, in 2018.

He posted a photo of a person wearing a green hat that says, “If You Liked 2017, You’ll Love 2018.”

In November, Frank said that he’s sitting on a full, unreleased album, which would be his fifth.

Yas, Frank, yas!