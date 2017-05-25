Now Playing
Posted: May 25, 2017

Free Reconstructive Surgery Now Available For Manchester Bomb Survivors

Free Reconstructive Surgery Now Available For Manchester Bomb Survivors

By Estee

Power 953 News

Face Forward — a Beverly Hills-based non-profit organization that helps survivors of violent crimes — has sprung into action after the bomb killed 22 and injured 59 in Manchester.

Face Forward is offering victims free facial reconstructive surgeries. Face Forward is also offering airfare, accommodations, anesthesiologists, medicine and an after-care nurse. The team includes surgeons, doctors, dentists and therapists.

The organization has been around for a decade now with big celebs — from Sharon Stone and Nelly to “Sugar” Shane Mosley — touting its work.

Some of the most extreme examples … reconstructive surgery for a Kenyan boy whose face was distorted after he was beaten at an orphanage, and a domestically abused woman who needed to have her jaw wired shut for a year.

Their families can contact the organization here.


